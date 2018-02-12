the sarah and vinnie show logo

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 2.12.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –The 2018 Olympics, man in China suffers prolapsed rectum after using phone on the toilet for too long, and Colorado couple sells possessions sets sail on a dream but crashes boat!

7-8am –‘Celebrity Big Brother’, 14 years ago today, OxyContin maker will stop promoting opioids to doctors, getting married on Valentine’s day, and popping pimples!

8-9am –Weinstein Company sale delayed by N.Y. Attorney General Lawsuit, victims’ families outraged after Sacha Baron Cohen pays O.J. Simpson twenty grand to appear in film, teacher says it’s unconstitutional to prohibit sex with students, kids just aren’t using Facebook anymore, and how long can you wait before you change your bed sheets!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

RSS Subscription – iTunes Subscription – Play.it – Stitcher

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!