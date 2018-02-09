the sarah and vinnie show logo

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 2.09.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –The juicy “Celebrity Big Brother” episode, Jimmy Garoppolo 49ers Agree on Record 5-Year ($137.5 Million Contract), more details emerge regarding teen who live-streamed fatal DUI crash sentenced, and hooking up with co-workers!

7-8am –Another rout in the stock market as dow drops more than 1,000 Points, sharing your fitness tracker info with your health care provider, why people cheat, and things we don’t miss!

8-9am –Michelle Wolf joins the program, Waymo and Uber reach a surprise settlement, and it’s national pizza day!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

