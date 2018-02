It’s Date Night movie weekend on Alice.

We’re hooking you up with a gift card so you can take your favorite Valentine to see the final chapter of the worldwide phenomenon FIFTY SHADES FREED, opening on Valentine’s Day.

To win, listen 2/10 – 2/11 from noon to 5 PM for the cue to call. Then be caller 9 at 1-800-400-FM97 to win.