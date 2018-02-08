Tom Hardy (Photo credit: PA Images/Sipa USA)

We finally get to see Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock in Sony Pictures upcoming anti-superhero movie, Venom. The studio released a first look teaser trailer early Thursday morning.

Watch the Venom teaser trailer, here…





With principle photography recently wrapped up, we get to see some of the shots filmed in San Francisco on the preview. We also get a quick glimpse at the alien symbiote that eventually inhabits Brock, contained inside a holding tank.

The film also stars Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea), Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Riz Ahmed (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), and a rumored Tom Holland (Captain America: Civil War ) who plays Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the recent Sony and Disney/Marvel collaboration Spider-Man: Homecoming.

However, the film is not part of the main Marvel Cinematic Universe which includes Iron Man, Captain America and the upcoming Black Panther movie.

Venom takes over theaters on October 5th.

