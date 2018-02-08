ALICE IN WINTERLAND: Matt Nathanson PhotosJohn Mayer Photos#AliceInWinterland on - FB | IG | TW
Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 2.08.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Metallica plan ‘Cliff Burton Day’ in late bassist’s hometown, Quincy Jones tells more to Vulture, and a few valentines day stories!


7-8am –Ex-Met Lenny Dykstra says Charlie Sheen admitted to causing personal assistant’s overdose death, Brad Pitt gets in three-car pileup as divorce talks linger on, and VINNIE IS ENGAGED!!!


8-9am –Drake’s good deeds, the most liked picture on Instagram, Spice Girls reunion tour set for UK and US, the battle of the tech titans, and boyfriend takes off after winning the lottery!


9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and Hooman and Rudy review ‘Fifty Shades Freed’!


