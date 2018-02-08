Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 2.08.2018
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6-7am –Metallica plan ‘Cliff Burton Day’ in late bassist’s hometown, Quincy Jones tells more to Vulture, and a few valentines day stories!
Click here to download.
7-8am –Ex-Met Lenny Dykstra says Charlie Sheen admitted to causing personal assistant’s overdose death, Brad Pitt gets in three-car pileup as divorce talks linger on, and VINNIE IS ENGAGED!!!
Click here to download.
8-9am –Drake’s good deeds, the most liked picture on Instagram, Spice Girls reunion tour set for UK and US, the battle of the tech titans, and boyfriend takes off after winning the lottery!
Click here to download.
9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and Hooman and Rudy review ‘Fifty Shades Freed’!
Click here to download.
RSS Subscription – iTunes Subscription – Play.it – Stitcher