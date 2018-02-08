Michelle Branch (Photo Credit: AdMedia/Sipa USA)

Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney, drummer of the Black Keys are expecting their first baby together.

“The Game of Love” singer made the announcement via Instagram with a video of their ultrasound and captioned it with “Baby Carney is happening this summer and Patrick and I couldn’t be more excited! xx “

The couple were plannng to send out “Save the Date” announcements for their upcoming nuptials in May, when the found out they were pregnant.

This will be Branch’s second child. She and ex-husband, Teddy Landau have a 12-year-old daughter, Owen.

Branch and Carney met back in 2015 during a Los Angeles GRAMMYs party. The two began collaborating on her last album, 2013’s Hopeless Romantic, when they also started to date. In 2017, Branch posted a photo of an engagement ring Carney gave during her 34th birthday. Shew wrote “Last night, right before I blew out my candles, @officerpatrickcarney asked me to marry him and then I had nothing left to wish for ✨❤️ 34 might be the best year yet.”

Daughter Owen and Branch, both live with Carney in Nashville.

