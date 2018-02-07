(Courtesy of Netflix)

Netflix has released the trailer for season two of Marvel’s Jessica Jones.

Season two finds Jessica (Krysten Ritter) now known throughout New York after killing the super-villain Killgrave must both put her life back together while still trying to solve a new case as a private detective.

Along with Ritter the cast includes Rachael Taylor (Trish Walker), Carrie-Anne Moss (Jeri Hogarth), Eka Darville (Malcolm Ducasse) and new cast members Janet McTeer and J.R. Ramirez.

Marvel’s Jessica Jones returns for a second season on International Women’s Day, March 8, 2018 on Netflix.