the sarah and vinnie show logo

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 2.07.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Rob Gronkowski was burglarized, Jim Carrey ditches Facebook, Arnold Schwarzenegger to star in western series ‘Outrider’ at Amazon, Elon Musk’s Falcon heavy rocket launches successfully, woman who won $559M lottery could be forced out of anonymity, and why even female CEOs pitch terrible ideas like Doritos ‘for women’!

7-8am –All your burning questions about ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ answered, Kylie Jenner’s baby name reveal, and the worst city for traffic!

8-9am –‘Game Of Thrones’ duo Benioff & Weiss to pilot new ‘Star Wars’ movie series, PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games opening ceremony, Oxford Dictionary’s new word, Christian Louboutin attempt to trademark red soles, and the best state to date!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

RSS Subscription – iTunes Subscription – Play.it – Stitcher

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!