According to the INRIX Global Congestion Ranking, which studied 1,360 cities around the world, San Francisco had the 5th worst traffic congestion in the world and the 3rd worst congestion in the U.S. last year.

Bay Area drivers spent more than three days on average, 79 hours, sitting in gridlocked roads in 2017. Traffic congestion cost local drivers $2,250 in wasted time, fuel, and higher costs passed on by businesses to consumers.

INRIX found the most congested corridor in the Bay Area is eastbound Highway 24 during the afternoon commute, where drivers wasted 39 hours last year sitting in gridlock. Other congested corridors included 3rd Street in San Francisco between 16th Street and Market during the morning commute and the afternoon commute on eastbound Interstate 80 between Emeryville and Pinole.

INRIX’s global Top 5:

1. Los Angeles – 102 hours in gridlock on average

2T. Moscow and New York City – 91 hours

4. Sao Paulo, Brazil – 86 hours

5. San Francisco – 79 hours

INRIX’s US Top 5:

1. Los Angeles – 102 hours in gridlock on average

2. New York City – 91 hours

3. San Francisco – 79 hours

4. Atlanta – 70 hours

5. Miami – 64 hours

“Congestion costs the U.S. hundreds of billions of dollars, and threatens future economic growth and lowers our quality of life,” Dr. Graham Cookson, Chief Economist at INRIX said in a statement. “If we’re to avoid traffic congestion becoming a further drain on our economy, we must invest in intelligent transportation systems to tackle our mobility challenges.”