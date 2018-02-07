Watch the R-rated preview, here…



Wednesday morning, 20th Century Fox brings us the latest Deadpool 2 trailer featuring Josh Brolin as the mutant ‘Cable’.

The preview begins with various shots of Cable when 30 seconds in we see that his forearm is covered in green. Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool interjects with “Wait! No…Stop! What in the actual ass?! Dale! Why isn’t the visual effects not done? It’s a metal arm! It’s not like we’re trying to remove a mustache!” The jab references the Warner Bros. effect artists who digitally removed Henry Cavill’s mustache in Justice League.

Reynolds is joined again with co-stars from the first movie including Morena Baccarin, T.J. Miller, Leslie Uggams, Stefan Kapicic, Brianna Hildebrand, and Karan Soni.

The trailer comes after the release of the movie’s poster featuring Deadpool on a chair in the same iconic way Jennifer Beals did in 1983’s Flashdance.

This time, bullet casings gush down from above instead of water. Reynolds’ tweeted the poster where he quotes Irene Cara’s song “Flashdance, What A Feeling” with “Take your passion and make it happen. #Deadpool”

Deadpool 2 has been rescheduled to release in theaters on May 18th.

