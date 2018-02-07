(Courtesy of Disney Channel)

According to Variety, Disney is developing a live-action feature-length film version of their animated hit Kim Possible.

For the uninitiated, the series follows high school student Kim Possible as she saves the world from evil with the help of her sidekick Ron Stoppable, his naked mole-rat Rufus, and the 10-year-old computer genius Wade.

The script and producing duties will be handled by series’ creators Mark McCorkle and Robert Schooley.

“Mark and Bob created an enduring character and kids all over the world found a friend in her, an average girl who just happens to spend her off-school hours thwarting evil villains. Although Kim Possible ‘can do anything,’ kids and tweens found that this animated redhead was just like them.” Adam Bonnett, executive vice president, Original Programming, Disney Channels Worldwide, said in a press release, “As we embark on the fun challenge of making Kim and Ron fully dimensional, I’m thrilled to be working again with Mark and Bob and to welcome the addition of a dynamic creative team – Josh, Zanne, Adam and Zach – into a world where anything is indeed possible.”

Disney is currently in the process of casting the film and no release date has been shared.

The original animated series aired on Disney Channel from June 7, 2002 to September 7, 2007 and spawned the two Disney Channel animated movies Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama (2005) and Kim Possible: A Stitch in Time (2003).