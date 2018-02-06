ALICE IN WINTERLAND: Matt Nathanson PhotosJohn Mayer Photos#AliceInWinterland on - FB | IG | TW
Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 2.06.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie's Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Mayhem in Philly after Super Bowl win, John Mahoney died on Sunday at the age of 77, 6 arrested twelve injured in UMass Amherst riot after Pats loss, California gubernatorial front-runner addresses past scandal, and why a man wants energy drinks banned!


7-8am –Tom Brady’s ex Bridget Moynahan praises Eagles after they beat Patriots in Super Bowl, the most popular commercials during the Superbowl, Shawn Mendes serenades guests at multi-million dollar bat mitzvah, Scott Budman phones in to explain the Dow, Doritos for women, and the best city to celebrate Valentines day!


8-9am –Justin Timberlake’s tribute to Prince at the Superbowl, Foo Fighters ban odd assortment of items from concerts, a cure for baldness, and a few fast facts!


9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!


