John Mahoney (Photo credit: Graham Whitby Boot- Allstar/Globe Photos/Sipa USA)

A two-time Emmy nominee for his role as Martin Crane on the hit series Frasier, John Mahoney died Sunday after a short hospitalization. He was 77.

Mahoney’s manager for over 30 years, Paul Martino made a statement on Monday. The cause of death was not disclosed right away.

The British-born Mahoney grew up and lived in Chicago most of his life.

In addition to his role on Frasier, Mahoney was also known as Ione Skye’s father in the Cameron Crowe’s coming-of-age drama Say Anything, co-starring John John Cusack. Crowe tweeted “Here’s to you, John Mahoney! You make the unforgettable look easy.”

Cusack posted a photo on Instagram with the caption “Rip John Mahoney – a true & beautiful soul – kind generous and wonderfully talented man.”

Mahoney’s other recent acting credits include a recurring role on Hot in Cleveland as Betty White’s love interest, 2007’s Dan in Real Life with Steve Carrell and USA Network’s Burn Notice.