In a recent interview, PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi spoke about developing chips that would be more lady-friendly.

Nooyi told the Freakonomics podcast that women “don’t like to crunch too loudly in public. And they don’t lick their fingers generously and they don’t like to pour the little broken pieces and the flavor into their mouth.”

She suggested that a low-crunch chip with the same flavor profile would be more popular with females.

She then went on to say that the current Doritos packaging is also not purse-ready.

The internet was not amused.

