In a recent interview, PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi spoke about developing chips that would be more lady-friendly.

Nooyi told the Freakonomics podcast that women “don’t like to crunch too loudly in public. And they don’t lick their fingers generously and they don’t like to pour the little broken pieces and the flavor into their mouth.”

She suggested that a low-crunch chip with the same flavor profile would be more popular with females.

She then went on to say that the current Doritos packaging is also not purse-ready.

The internet was not amused.

women: give us equal pay

the world: look, a KFC female colonel!

women: we said equal pay

the world: doritos won't crunch anymore!!!

women: EQUAL PA-

the world: have you tried "BIC PENS FOR HER"?? — Ali Vingiano (@alivingiano) February 5, 2018

Has anyone at Doritos ever met a lady — Danielle Sepulveres (@ellesep) February 5, 2018