'Avengers: Infinity War' (credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

On Super Bowl Sunday, Marvel Studios debut a :30 second preview of the highly anticipated superhero team-up movie Avengers: Infinity War.

Crammed in the short trailer, we get a new look at footage from the movie including Tom Holland in the new Tony Stark-designed Spider-man suit, Thor with Rocket Raccoon and a teenage Groot of the Guardians of The Galaxy and Captain America sporting a new Wakandan arm gauntlet.

Watch the new teaser, here…





The Russo Brothers directed, star-studded film features Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Tom Holland, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hiddleston, Anthony Mackie, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Jeremy Renner, Sebastian Stan, Don Cheadle and Josh Brolin.

Avengers: Infinity War arrives in theaters on May 4th.

