Listen to Sarah and Vinnie for a chance to win a pair of tickets to SCIENCE OF COCKTAILS at the Exploratorium (Pier 15, Embarcadero at Green St.) this Friday, February 9th from 9 PM – midnight!

Shake up your perceptions—and contemplate the connections between cocktails and science in new, creative ways at the Exploratorium’s most spirited fundraiser. Delight in creative libations from more than a dozen bars. Groove to live music from Tumbledown House and dance to the beat with DJ Celeste. Shake up your perceptions with Exploratorium educators and Explainers. Experiment with exhibits that challenge your physical and mental dexterity.

Here’s how to win: Listen to Sarah and Vinnie on Tuesday, 2/6 and Wednesday, 2/7 for the cue to call. When you hear it, start dialing 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 9 instantly wins a pair of tickets to SCIENCE OF COCKTAILS at the Exploratorium on Friday, February 9th. (Must be 21 or older to win)