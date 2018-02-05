the sarah and vinnie show logo

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 2.05.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –A few things about the Superbowl, and men and their cars!

7-8am –The best and worst Superbowl ads, Colts LB Edwin Jackson among two killed in drunk driving accident, Prince memorabilia auction to sell instruments, Philly was on fire, a couple fast facts, and the yappy chicken dog that barked a lot!

8-9am –Uma Thurman’s car crash on set of “Kill Bill”, Kylie Jenner welcomes first child, $165K worth of jewelry stolen from John Stamos’ fiancee, Cris Collinsworth is now Public Enemy No. 1 in Philadelphia, a few facts about the Superbowl, and freaks in the sheets!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

