One of the many surprises during the Super Bowl commercial breaks was the Netflix debut of a Cloverfield sequel.

Dubbed The Cloverfield Paradox, the film marks the second sequel or spin-off to J.J. Abrams 2008 film Cloverfield.

In the near future, a group of international astronauts on a space station are working to solve a massive energy crisis on Earth. The experimental technology aboard the station has an unexpected result, leaving the team isolated and fighting for their survival.

The film stars Daniel Brühl, Roger Davies, and Elizabeth Debicki.

Both Cloverfield and The Cloverfield Paradox are available now for streaming at Netflix.