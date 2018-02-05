ALICE IN WINTERLAND: Matt Nathanson PhotosJohn Mayer Photos#AliceInWinterland on - FB | IG | TW
Kylie Jenner (Photo Credit: GPA/imageSPACE)

On Sunday, Kylie Jenner announced the birth of her and rapper Travis Scott’s baby girl, at length on Instagram.

The 20-year-old makeup mogul/reality star said their “healthy and beautiful” baby was born on Thursday, February 1st and that her pregnancy was “the most beautiful, empowering and life changing experience.”

Apr 25, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston rapper Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner court side at the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder game five of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner (Photo Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports)

On her mobile app, Jenner and 25-year-old Scott’s baby weighed-in at 8 pounds and 9 ounces.

As of Monday, they have not made public the name of their child.
 

