Kylie Jenner (Photo Credit: GPA/imageSPACE)

On Sunday, Kylie Jenner announced the birth of her and rapper Travis Scott’s baby girl, at length on Instagram.

The 20-year-old makeup mogul/reality star said their “healthy and beautiful” baby was born on Thursday, February 1st and that her pregnancy was “the most beautiful, empowering and life changing experience.”

On her mobile app, Jenner and 25-year-old Scott’s baby weighed-in at 8 pounds and 9 ounces.

As of Monday, they have not made public the name of their child.

