Kevin Hart (Photo credit: JC Olivera/Sipa USA)

When the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LII on Sunday, comedian and Eagles fan Kevin Hart was caught on camera, drunkenly trying to get on the stage with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The Jumanji actor took to Instagram the day after to address his actions the night before. “To all the kids out there, I just want to say don’t drink. When alcohol is in your system, you do dumb stuff,” a hungover Hart said on his Instagram video. “Me trying to get on stage with the trophy, definitely in the top two stupidest things I’ve ever done, but who cares, the Eagles won the Super Bowl,”

Hart then says he’s still a little drunk and the world can kiss his ass. The 38-year-old also said his wife Eniko Parrish tried to warn him about going on stage was not a good idea.

The Philly-native then captioned his IG video with a “sort-of” apology and a ton of hashtags, including #EaglesEverything, #WhereAreMySocks, #iShouldHaveListenedToMyWife and #AtLeastiDidntPunchaHorse.

Watch the Hart’s Instagram video, here…



According to US Weekly, Hart also dropped an F-bomb on The NFL Network, just after the New England Patriots fell to the Eagles 41-33 in Minneapolis.

Hart was asked to leave the set.