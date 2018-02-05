"CoCo" (credit: Disney•Pixar)

On Saturday, Disney•Pixar’s Coco won each category the film was nominated in at the 45th Annual Annie Awards in Los Angeles.

The latest animated feature produced at Emeryville’s Pixar Animation Studios took home 11 awards including Direction, Effects and Best Animated Feature. This year, the award for Outstanding Achievement for Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production went to 13-year-old Anthony Gonzalez for portraying the film’s main character Miguel.

The sweep makes Disney•Pixar a frontrunner in their category at this year’s Academy Awards.





Disney Television Animation also snagged awards for Disney Mickey Mouse and Disney Junior’s Octonauts.

The Annie Awards were held at the Royal Hall at UCLA and were streamed live on their website.