Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi (Photo Credit: PA Images/Sipa USA)

How often does anyone get a gorilla conservation center named after them? That’s exactly what Ellen DeGeneres got as a present from her wife Portia de Rossi.

DeGeneres, a long time admirer of wildlife conservationist and Gorillas In The Mist author, Dian Fossey, was in tears when de Rossi made a surprise appearance on her show to celebrate DeGeneres’ 60th birthday.

de Rossi said a donation to the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund would build a campus in DeGeneres’ name in Rwanda. The Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund will help the organization further their work that began with Fossey back in the 70’s.

“Ellen, you will carry on Dian’s legacy by giving them a permanent home in Rwanda,” de Rossi said. “Now, you will join Dian as a protector and champion of these amazing animals, the mountain gorillas. Happy birthday!”

Watch the heartwarming clip, here…





In a statement on Thursday, DeGeneres said she is “beyond excited” with the chance to work with an organization she has much praise for and that her wife knew exactly the “right gift to give” to her.

In 2009, DeGeneres was named “Woman of the Year” by the Ethical Treatment of Animals for her years of work as an animal-rights activist.