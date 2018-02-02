André Holland as Henry Deaver in Hulu's "Castle Rock" (Photo Credit: Hulu)

A new preview for Hulu’s upcoming thriller, Castle Rock is scheduled to air during Sunday’s Super Bowl, but is now available on YouTube.

The Stephen King-inspired series follows Henry Deaver, played by André Holland (Moonlight), who is drawn back home to “Castle Rock” by someone claiming to be from Shawshank Prison. Castle Rock is the fictional town in Maine referenced in King’s stories.

Watch the preview, here…





Many references to King’s books and movies are all over the preview, including appearances by several actors like Sissy Spacek (Carrie) and Bill Skarsgard (IT). CBS News caught a couple of references like the Cujo-esque blood-drenched German shepherd, images of children wearing masks, blood swirling down a drain and shots of sewers reminding us of Pennywise from IT.

Castle Rock also stars Melanie Lynskey (Up In The Air), Scott Glenn (The Leftovers), Jane Levy (Suburgatory), and Terry O’Quinn (Lost). J.J. Abrams serves as the show’s producer.

In 2017, Hulu revealed two first-look teasers via YouTube:







Hulu has not promised a date of it’s release. Only to say the series will premiere in Summer of 2018.