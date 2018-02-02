ALICE IN WINTERLAND: Matt Nathanson PhotosJohn Mayer Photos#AliceInWinterland on - FB | IG | TW
Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.31.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Some facts about the Superbowl, Will Smith & Jada Pinkett’s $270 Million Divorce Bombshell, the biggest turn offs when dating someone new, and a few random facts about the Superbowl!


7-8am –More stuff about the big game this Sunday, U.S. added 200,000 jobs in January, Superbowl stats, and America’s most hated companies!


8-9am –Jimmy Kimmel got into an accident, the school shooting in LA, and Valentines day office romances!


9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!


