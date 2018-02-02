Spice Girls (Photo Credit: PA Images/Sipa USA)

All five members of the 90’s girl band, the Spice Girls met up recently to discuss possible projects. The British pop band, along with former manager Simon Fuller met on Friday at Geri “Ginger Spice” Horner’s home, located north of London.

Victoria “Posh Spice” Beckham, Melanie “Sporty Spice” Chisholm, Emma “Baby Spice” Bunton, Melanie “Scary Spice” Brown and Horner posted photos on social media of their recent get-together which sparked rumors of the quintet getting back together.

Another photo showed the girls with Fuller.

Spice Girls pictured with their former manager, Simon Fuller in London today! 🇬🇧❤️🎤 #spicegirls #girlpower pic.twitter.com/iO76sxmsiv — Spice Girls (@SpiceGirlsNet) February 2, 2018

The Sun reported the girls were “considering several projects”, including a television talent show, similar to American Idol and The Voice, but ruled out a live tour.





The last time the Spice Girls reunited was during the closing ceremonies of the 2012 London Olympics.

