(Courtesy of Chipotle)

As the Mexican food chain continues to try and bolster their slightly tarnished reputation, Chipotle is offering free delivery February 2nd through 4th.

If you order through the delivery app Postmates or Postmates.com and use the promo code CHIPOTLEBOWL.

So you can remain a couch potato and enjoy a bowl, burrito, taco or salad while you watch the Patriots battle the Eagles.