(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador)

Ayesha Curry took to Instagram to announce that she is pregnant with the couple’s third child.

The picture was of Ayesha in a white shirt that read “Preggers” with the caption, “Heyyyy how did this happen?! Curry party of 5. Feeling very blessed… and very sick. Yippie! #curryfor3.”

The new baby will join their two older sisters: Riley, aged 5 and Ryan, aged 2.