By Scott T. Sterling

Vance Joy is back with warm and happy feelings for the cold winter months.

The singer has shared a bright and upbeat new song, “Saturday Sun.” Listen to it below.

The big, bouncy track features an appropriately sunny ukulele melody and a striking horn line in the chorus. It’s an ideal soundtrack for a top-down road trip, and a strong return for Vance Joy.

“Saturday Sun” is the latest track ahead of Joy’s new album, Nation of Two, which is due to debut on Feb. 23.