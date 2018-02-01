the sarah and vinnie show logo

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.31.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider pleads to avoid jail time after ex-wife claims he owes $185,000 in spousal support and legal fees, Kathy Griffin spent New Year’s Eve ‘Making Love’ after being fired by CNN over decapitated Trump photo, today in history, and the big game this weekend!

7-8am –Details on the upcoming season of ‘Survivor’, DJ who lost Taylor Swift groping battle begins new radio gig with bomb threat, Tom Hanks to play Mr. Rogers in upcoming biopic ‘You Are My Friend’, South Korea sets Winter Olympics record in Pyeongchang, and Kava is the newest trendy drink!

8-9am –Scott Baio defends himself against Nicole Eggert molestation claims, pedophile ‘Glee’ actor Mark Salling’s suicide robs his victims of fifty thousand dollars each, Charlie Walk is officially out of ‘The Four’ finale on Fox, the best places to get married, what gambling games earn the most in Vegas, and new dating terms!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and we peak for the week with a movie review: ‘Bilal’ and ‘Paddington 2’!

