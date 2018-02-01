ALICE IN WINTERLAND: Matt Nathanson PhotosJohn Mayer Photos#AliceInWinterland on - FB | IG | TW
Nintendo has announced that they are developing a version of Mario Kart for smartphones.

The popular franchise features characters from Mario Brothers racing go-carts around various tracks.

Very few details of the game called Mario Kart Tour has been released except that it is expected to be available within a year.

The game company has had previous success on mobile with Super Mario Run and had previously announced the development of a mobile edition of The Legend of Zelda.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for Entercom stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

