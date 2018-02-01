(Courtesy of Nintendo)

Nintendo has announced that they are developing a version of Mario Kart for smartphones.

The popular franchise features characters from Mario Brothers racing go-carts around various tracks.

Very few details of the game called Mario Kart Tour has been released except that it is expected to be available within a year.

The checkered flag has been raised and the finish line is near. A new mobile application is now in development: Mario Kart Tour! #MarioKartTour Releasing in the fiscal year ending in March 2019. pic.twitter.com/8GIyR7ZM4z — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 1, 2018

The game company has had previous success on mobile with Super Mario Run and had previously announced the development of a mobile edition of The Legend of Zelda.

