Winchester Mystery House (Photo Credit: Manny Crisostomo/Sacramento Bee/MCT/Sipa USA)

A 1963 documentary on San Jose’s famous Winchester Mystery House has been rediscovered by it’s producers, KPIX 5.

The 30-minute film is narrated by Hollywood legend Lillian Gish with extended shots taken around the house. Gish describes the house’s history that features Sarah Winchester’s obsession with the after-life, following the death of her husband and daughter. Winchester purchased 44 acres in San Jose, California where she moved to in 1884. The home on that land was under constant construction.

Gish describes how Winchester’s “eccentricity” may have fueled local rumors she was building a place for the ghosts of the victims who were killed by their Winchester rifles.

The finding of the vintage footage comes in time when CBS Films’ horror movie Winchester, starring Helen Mirren and Jason Clarke is set to release on Friday, February 2nd.

The Winchester Mystery House is planning a Premiere Party, the same day as the film’s release.

Watch the documentary, here…



More at cbsSF.com
 

