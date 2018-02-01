Jim Carrey carries the coffin of ex-girlfriend Cathriona White (Photo Credit: PA Images/Sipa USA)

The wrongful death lawsuit against comedian Jim Carrey by his ex-girlfriend, Cathriona White’s ex-husband and mother, Mark Burton and Brigid Sweetman has been voluntarily dismissed.

On January 25th, Burton and Sweetman’s case was dismissed in Los Angeles Superior Court. The two sued Carrey claiming he gave the prescription drugs to the 30-year-old, White. The coroner’s office ruled White’s death as a suicide.

Michael J. Avenatti, Burton and Sweetman’s attorney said his clients had no comment on the dismissal. In 2013, Burton and White were married, where Carrey dated her the year before.

Carrey had no comment on Thursday.

