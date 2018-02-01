(Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports)

With the big game coming up many of you will be having or attending parties with people with varying levels of interest and sports knowledge. Games and random gambling are a traditional way of including even the least football interested fan.

In that spirit, we’ve put together an unofficial Big Game Bingo to download and play on Sunday. We’ve included everything from the traditional football (touchdown, fumble) to the pop culture and commercials (Clydesdales, Talking Babies) to keep it interesting for even most novice sports fan. No player names that are actually playing will be included as that is just too easy.

The 12 unique cards should allow you to play a bunch good rounds of bingo.

For those unfamiliar with the rules of bingo, they are simple. Just cross off 5 in a row (horizontal, vertical or diagonal) and yell “bingo!” and you’re the winner. Print out a few copies and rotate them each round.

Bingo Card #1 – Bingo Card #2 – Bingo Card #3 – Bingo Card #4 – Bingo Card #5 – Bingo Card #6 – Bingo Card #7 – Bingo Card #8 – Bingo Card #9 – Bingo Card #10 – Bingo Card #11 – Bingo Card #12 – All 12 in a .zip file