(Courtesy of Applebee's)

Applebee’s is continuing with their newest “Neighborhood Drink” in February with $1 Bahama Mamas or the “Dollarmama”.

The Dollarmama consists of Malibu coconut rum, creme de banana liqueur, pineapple juice, orange juice, and grenadine.

“We’re proud to introduce our own unique twist on the popular Bahama Mama drink to our guests,” said Patrick Kirk in a statement, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “We know Applebee’s fans are going to love the tropical fruit flavors of the new recipe we created just for the DOLLARMAMA. For $1 you can experience the perfect winter getaway in a glass.”

The $1 Dollarmama is available from opening to close each day with limits to how many you can have.