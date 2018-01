(Photo by imageSPACE)

The movie hailed as “the worst film ever made” appears to be getting a re-release in 3D per its writer, director, and star Tommy Wiseau.

Tommy Wiseau says he intends to re-release The Room in 3D https://t.co/TaaWYottM5 pic.twitter.com/xK7555Eg9s — The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) January 31, 2018

The cult classic has grown more popular since James Franco’s The Disaster Artist a movie about the creation of The Room.

How serious is Wiseau about a 3D release? He hinted at 4D & 5.1 versions as well, so who knows.