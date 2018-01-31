the sarah and vinnie show logo

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.31.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –‘Glee’ star Mark Salling dead at thirty-five from suicide by hanging, Stormy Daniels sort of admits signing a NDA on Jimmy Kimmel, Nicole Eggert claims Dr. Oz sandbagged her in new interview, Pizza for breakfast, the best city in the world, and 3 ways to make someone fall in love with you by Valentines day!

7-8am –Hooman’s favorite movie is coming out with a sequel, and the ten most common impulse buys that we make!

8-9am –Quincy Jones’ interview, “Glee” star Mark Salling died by suicide in the Tujunga neighborhood of Los Angeles, royalty rates paid to songwriters in the US from on-demand subscription streaming will rise by 44% over the next five years following a landmark ruling, and SJ boy gets Super Bowl tickets from unknown donor!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

