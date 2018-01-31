Sarah and Vinnie are throwing a private Valentine’s Day Secret Show, Wednesday, February 14th at Fairmont San Jose from 11 AM – 1 PM!

The only way to get in is to win!

Complimentary buffet lunch will be provided by the Fairmont San Jose and Tony Caters, door prizes, cash bar and MORE!

If you are lucky enough to win your way in – please bring a pair of NEW PAJAMAS (any size from newborn to 17 years old) to the Secret Show. Fairmont San Jose will collect donations of new pajamas and will donate them directly to philanthropic organizations in Silicon Valley as part of their 11th Annual “Open Your Heart” Pajama Drive. New books and monetary donations will be accepted too.

FAIRMONT SAN JOSE

Looking for a special way to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year? Check out Fairmont San Jose’s “Night in Wine Country” Package. Enjoy a wine country experience, without ever having to leave Silicon Valley! Fairmont San Jose has collaborated with the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa to bring the experience of wine country to San Jose. Guests who book the hotel’s Night in Wine Country package will enjoy a romantically decorated guest room or suite and receive sparkling wine at check-in, a Sonoma wine and cheese amenity, and signature Apricot & Cream bath amenities from Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn and Spa.

30TH ANNIVERSARY OF FAIRMONT SAN JOSE

Fairmont San Jose is in the midst of a year-long celebration of its 30th anniversary and has pledged 30 acts of service to the local community to commemorate this milestone anniversary. Fairmont San Jose’s colleagues have already begun to devote their time and resources to this initiative, and by October 2018, these colleagues will have completed 30 charitable acts to make a meaningful impact on the community where they live and work.

OPEN YOUR HEART PAJAMA DRIVE

One of these 30 charitable acts will be the hotel’s hosting of the 11th Annual Open Your Heart Pajama Drive. The event, which is held in partnership with the Pajama Program, will be held at the hotel on Friday, March 2. At the Open Your Heart Pajama Drive, volunteers will collect donations of new pajamas, new books and monetary donations from the generous community members of Silicon Valley. Donations will be accepted from 7:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. at the hotel’s main entrance on South Market Street, as well as at the hotel’s back entrance on South First Street. Donors will receive a sweet treat as a small token of appreciation from the hotel, and all collected sleepwear, books, and donations will go directly to philanthropic organizations in Silicon Valley. Sarah and Vinnie Valentine’s Day Secret Show attendees are encouraged to participate in the Pajama Drive by bringing a new pair of pajamas to the Secret Show event on February 14th.