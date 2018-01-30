Danny McBride in 'Dundee: The Son of a Legend'(Photo Credit: Rimfire Films)

UPDATED 01/30/’18: Who knew the famous Australian crocodile hunter Mick “Crocodile” Dundee had a son? Beginning mid-January, “Rimfire Films” released a set of teasers for Dundee: The Son of a Legend with Danny McBride (Pineapple Express, Tropic Thunder) starring as the apparent offspring of ‘Crocodile Dundee’, played brilliantly by Paul Hogan.

Many speculated the teasers were not for an actual movie. Instead, they may turn out to be clips for an upcoming commercial for Tourism Australia, airing during Super Bowl LII.

The underlying premise…the great ‘Crocodile Dundee’ is missing in the Australian Outback. The only person who may be able to find him, is his American son nobody knew he had, Brian. With the help of Wally, Jr., played by Chris Hemsworth, the son of a legend sets off on the “ultimate adventure in the land down under”.

The first set of teasers introduced us to Brian and Wally Jr., the latest features several famous Aussies including Hugh Jackman (X-Men), Margot Robbie (I, Tonya), Isla Fisher (Wedding Crashers), Liam Hemsworth (The Hunger Games), Jessica Mauboy (The Sapphires), Luke Bracey (Hacksaw Ridge) and Russell Crowe (Gladiator).

Watch the teasers, below:











Hogan made the first Crocodile Dundee with his then wife Linda Kozlowski, back in 1986. From it’s popularity, they released Crocodile Dundee II in 1988. Then along with 2001’s Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles were distributed by Paramount Pictures. The couple divorced in 2014. No word if Hogan will make a cameo on the final product during Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LII airs Sunday, February 4th on NBC.

