Flowers and candies not your idea of Valentine’s Day fun? How about getting the snot scared out of you?

We’ve got your event. The Valentine’s Haunted House is returning for a few days in February.

Explore the Haunted House in San Leandro’s Bayfair Center with a single “dim flashlight” on February 9th, 10th, and 14th.

Tickets are $27.99 general admission or $37.99 for a fast pass at valentinehauntsanfrancisco.com. Please note that tickets at the door are cash only.

