(Courtesy of Valentine Haunt San Francisco)

Flowers and candies not your idea of Valentine’s Day fun? How about getting the snot scared out of you?

We’ve got your event. The Valentine’s Haunted House is returning for a few days in February.

Explore the Haunted House in San Leandro’s Bayfair Center with a single “dim flashlight” on February 9th, 10th, and 14th.

Tickets are $27.99 general admission or $37.99 for a fast pass at valentinehauntsanfrancisco.com. Please note that tickets at the door are cash only.