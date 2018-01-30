Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.30.2017
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6-7am –More on Tom Brady’s walk out, a couple Superbowl ads, the blue moon coming tomorrow, the top ten healthiest foods, and a very special shirt goes viral!
Click here to download.
7-8am –Charlie Walk (Republic Records Exec and ‘The Four’ Judge) accused of sexual harassment in open letter, Quincy Jones has one person in mind to play him in a TV biopic, the amazing facial recognition technology, Apple sales are not doing as well as they predicted, Strava fitness app can reveal military sites, and bets for the Superbowl!
Click here to download.
8-9am –Unreleased music by Prince to be released soon, Meek Mill donated $10,000 to Colin Kaepernick’s Million Dollar Pledge, new law would make breastfeeding at work easier, Cleveland Indians will abandon Chief Wahoo logo next year, and marriage… it’s the best!
Click here to download.
9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!
Click here to download.
RSS Subscription – iTunes Subscription – Play.it – Stitcher