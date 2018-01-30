the sarah and vinnie show logo

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.30.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –More on Tom Brady’s walk out, a couple Superbowl ads, the blue moon coming tomorrow, the top ten healthiest foods, and a very special shirt goes viral!

7-8am –Charlie Walk (Republic Records Exec and ‘The Four’ Judge) accused of sexual harassment in open letter, Quincy Jones has one person in mind to play him in a TV biopic, the amazing facial recognition technology, Apple sales are not doing as well as they predicted, Strava fitness app can reveal military sites, and bets for the Superbowl!

8-9am –Unreleased music by Prince to be released soon, Meek Mill donated $10,000 to Colin Kaepernick’s Million Dollar Pledge, new law would make breastfeeding at work easier, Cleveland Indians will abandon Chief Wahoo logo next year, and marriage… it’s the best!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

