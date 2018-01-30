Photo: John Salangsang / Sipa / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

Following his powerful performance of “Pray” at the 2018 GRAMMY Awards on Sunday (Jan. 28), Sam Smith jetted off to Los Angeles to sing his latest hit “One Last Song” on the Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday evening (Jan. 29).

The intimate performance featured piano and backing singers that gave the song an old soul, doo-wop feel. Audience members sat on the stage on couches surrounded by vintage floor lamps, lending the proceedings a warm coffee shop vibe, as Smith’s striking falsetto left its mark.

“One Last Song” is featured on Smith’s latest album, The Thrill of It All. In the song, Smith mentions that this may be the last song he ever sings about his ex.

“Maybe one day I won’t sing about you / I’ll sing a song about someone new,” he croons.

Watch Smith perform “One Last Song” below: