Mark Salling (Photo Credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia)

He played “Puck” on Fox’ musical series ‘Glee’ Mark Salling has died at the age of 35.

According to TMZ, the actor died of an apparent suicide. His body was found near a riverbed close to where he lived in Sunland, a neighborhood north of Burbank in Southern California.

Salling was going through a rough period after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography. His sentencing was set for March.

Glee co-star Cory Monteith died of a lethal combination of heroin and alcohol back in 2013.