The second annual CLUSTERFEST is coming back to San Francisco June 1st through the 3rd.

Last year’s event featured 5 stages, 50+ comedians headlined by Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin Hart, Bill Burr, plus musical acts like Tegan & Sara and Ice Cube.

Clusterfest will be held at the same location, Civic Center Plaza and Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. Presented by Comedy Central & Superfly in association with Another Planet Entertainment.

A limited number of early-bird will go on-sale on Thursday, February 1st. Details are on their website, www.clusterfest.com.

 

