This week on Alice, win tickets to see epic Rock bands JOURNEY AND DEF LEPPARD along with Foreigner on September 21 at AT&T Park.

TO WIN, listen all this week (1/29 – 2/2) to Alice @ 97.3 for the cue to call and win. When you hear it, start dialing 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 9 instantly wins a pair of tickets to the concert courtesy of Live Nation.

GET IN ON THE PRE-SALE | Thursday, 2/1 at NOON to Friday, 2/2 at 10 PM with code “triple” at LiveNation.com.

TICKETS GO ON SALE SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 3 AT 10 AM at LiveNation.com.