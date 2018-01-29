Hillary Clinton (Photo Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA Today)

It looks like former Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is going to do fine after her campaign stint against Donald Trump. Clinton appeared on James Corden’s pre-taped sketch during Sunday night’s GRAMMY Awards.

On the sketch, Corden was conducting auditions to read the audiobook of Michael Wolff’s best-selling novel, Fire and Fury.

The spoof had some pretty funny guests reading excerpts including singer John Legend, Cher, Hip-Hop stars Snoop Dogg, DJ Khaled and Cardi B, who realizes after reading “why am I even reading this s***?”

But it would be Clinton who would steal the show. The former New York Senator nailed her part, which she read “He had a longtime fear of being poisoned, one reason why he liked to eat at McDonald’s. No one knew he was coming, and the food was safely pre-made,”





Afterwards Clinton asks the Late Late Show host “The Grammy’s in the bag?” with Corden reassuring her “in the bag.”

James Corden hosted the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards which aired on CBS, Sunday night.

