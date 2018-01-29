the sarah and vinnie show logo

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.29.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –The 2018 Grammy Award show, Trump’s first State of the Union address, Dry-uary, and the terrible wedding crasher!

7-8am –The cast for ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, our Grammy predictions, the Super Blue Blood Moon 2018, Dessert news, Elon Musk has production plans for flamethrowers, and the strong handshake!

8-9am –Hooman is Anti-moon, ‘Game of Thrones’ news, Tom Brady cuts off radio appearance in response to comments about his daughter, one quarter of New Orleans’ catch-basins were clogged to uselessness with 93,000 lbs of plastic Mardi Gras beads, the ‘Tacro’, and eating a whole cake!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

