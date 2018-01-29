Dave Matthews Band is coming this summer to Shoreline Amphitheatre on Saturday, September 8 … and all week long, Alice has your tickets!

TO WIN, listen weekdays (1/29 – 2/2) on the 05’s at 9 AM, noon, 3 PM, and 5 PM for the cue to call. When you hear it, start dialing 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 97 instantly wins a pair of tickets to see Dave Matthews Band when his Tour comes to Shoreline Amphitheatre on September 8.

After taking 2017 off, Dave Matthews Band returns with a new studio album – set to release this summer – and a North American Tour! The band is currently putting finishing touches on the album, which will mark its ninth studio release and first since 2012’s Away from the World. www.davematthewsband.com

MAKE YOUR SUMMER CONCERT PLANS!

TICKETS GO ON SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 2 AT 10 AM at www.livenation.com.

DAVE MATTHEWS BAND

Saturday, September 8

Shoreline Amphitheatre