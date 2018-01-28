Scott Baio and Nicole Eggert (Photo Credit: Rodney White-USA TODAY/Amanda Parks/Abaca Press)

Actress Nicole Eggert has outed Charles in Charge co-star Scott Baio of molesting her when she was under age.

On Saturday, the former Baywatch star tweeted “Ask @scottbaio what happened in his garage at his house when I was a minor. Creep.”

Ask @scottbaio what happened in his garage at his house when I was a minor. Creep. https://t.co/YrQydBKd0a — Nicole Eggert (@NicoleEggert) January 27, 2018

Adam Carl, an actor who appeared on an episode Charles in Charge as Mark Emerson in 1988 corroborates Eggert’s allegations of sexual assault against Baio.

When I worked on Charles in Charge in ‘88, I sat with you while you cried about that abusive asshole. I know you’re telling the truth and I’m so glad to see you speaking out. — Adam Carl (@AdamWho) January 27, 2018

In response, Baio posted a 16-minute video on Facebook Live to clap-back at Eggert. The former Happy Days star says they had a consensual relationship when she was over legal age and denies any inappropriate touching.

Charles in Charge ran from 1984 to 1990 about a family who provides room and board to Charles while he attends college. In exchange Charles helps around the house and be general caretaker for the three children. Baio played Charles and Eggert played one of the children, Jamie Powell.

Baio and Eggert’s reps did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

