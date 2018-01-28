Omarosa Manigault between Senator Marco Rubio and Ben Carson (Photo Credit: Jack Gruber-USA Today)

After abruptly leaving her position inside the Trump White House, Omarosa Manigault Newman joins the cast of notable competitors on CBS’ new Celebrity Big Brother.

On Sunday, CBS announced Omarosa will be joining Brandi Glanville of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Marissa Jaret Winokur Hairspray on Broadway, Keisha Knight Pulliam from The Cosby Show, former MMA champion Chuck Liddell, Basketball great Metta World Peace (Ron Artest), Shannon Elizabeth from American Pie, Live from E!’s Ross Matthews, Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath, James Maslow of Big Time Rush and Miss Universe 2015 first runner-up Ariadna Gutiérrez.

You've been asking, guessing and waiting. NOW… Meet your Celebrity Big Brother Houseguests! #BBCeleb pic.twitter.com/JqLWfvKjGX — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) January 29, 2018

The Celebrity Edition of Big Brother premiere’s Wednesday, February 7th on CBS, seen locally at KPIX 5.

