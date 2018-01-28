Tonight is music biggest night, the 60th annual GRAMMY awards!
This year’s ceremony was held at Madison Square Garden in New York City and was hosted by James Corden.
Winners are listed in bold below.
Album of the Year
Awaken My Love by Childish Gambino
4:44 by JAY-Z
DAMN. by Kendrick Lamar
Melodrama by Lorde
24K Magic by Bruno Mars
Record of the Year
“Redbone” by Childish Gambino
“Despacito” by Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber
“The Story of O.J.” by JAY-Z
“Humble” by Kendrick Lamar
“24K Magic” by Bruno Mars
Song of the Year
“Despacito” by Luis Fonsi feat. Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber
“4:44” by JAY-Z
“Issues” by Julia Michaels
“1-800-273-8255” by Logic feat. Alessia Cara and Khalid
“That’s What I Like” by Bruno Mars
Best New Artist
Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA
Best pop solo performance
“Love So Soft,” Kelly Clarkson
“Praying,” Kesha
“Million Reasons,” Lady Gaga
“What About Us,” P!nk
“Shape Of You,” Ed Sheeran
Pop duo/group performance
“Something Just Like This” — The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
“Thunder” — Imagine Dragons
“Feel It Still” — Portugal. The Man
“Stay” — Zedd & Alessia Cara
Pop vocal album
Kaleidoscope EP — Coldplay
Lust for Life — Lana Del Rey
Evolve — Imagine Dragons
Rainbow — Kesha
Joanne — Lady Gaga
÷ (Divide) — Ed Sheeran
Rock performance
“You Want It Darker” — Leonard Cohen
“The Promise” — Chris Cornell
“Run” — Foo Fighters
“No Good” — Kaleo
“Go to War” — Nothing More
Metal performance
“Invisible Enemy” — August Burns Red
“Black Hoodie” — Body Count
“Forever” — Code Orange
“Sultan’s Curse” — Mastodon
“Clockworks” — Meshuggah
Rock song
“Atlas, Rise!” (Metallica)
“Blood in the Cut” (K.Flay)
“Go to War” (Nothing More)
“Run” (Foo Fighters)
“The Stage” (Avenged Sevenfold)
Rock album
Emperor of Sand — Mastodon
Hardwired…to Self-Destruct — Metallica
The Stories We Tell Ourselves — Nothing More
Villains — Queens of the Stone Age
A Deeper Understanding — The War on Drugs
Alternative album
Everything Now – Arcade Fire
Humanz – Gorillaz
American Dream – LCD Soundsystem
Pure Comedy – Father John Misty
Sleep Well Beast – The National
R&B performance
“Get You” — Daniel Caesar featuring Kali Uchis
“Distraction” — Kehlani
“High” — Ledisi
“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars
“The Weekend” — SZA
R&B song
“First Began” (PJ Morton)
“Location” (Khalid)
“Redbone” (Childish Gambino)
“Supermodel” (SZA)
“That’s What I Like” (Bruno Mars)
Urban contemporary album
Free 6lack — 6lack
Awaken, My Love! — Childish Gambino
American Teen — Khalid
Ctrl — SZA
Starboy — the Weeknd
R&B album
Freudian — Daniel Caesar
Let Love Rule — Ledisi
24K Magic — Bruno Mars
Gumbo — PJ Morton
Feel the Real — Musiq Soulchild
Rap performance
“Bounce Back” — Big Sean
“Bodak Yellow” — Cardi B
“4:44” — Jay-Z
“Humble.” — Kendrick Lamar
“Bad and Boujee” — Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert
Rap/sung performance
“Prblms” — 6lack
“Crew” — Goldlink featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy
“Family Feud” — Jay-Z featuring Beyoncé
“Loyalty.” — Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna
“Love Galore” — SZA featuring Travis Scott
Rap song
“Bodak Yellow” (Cardi B)
“Chase Me” (Danger Mouse featuring Run the Jewels & Big Boi)
“Humble.” (Kendrick Lamar)
“Sassy” (Rapsody)
“The Story of O.J.” (Jay-Z)
Rap album
4:44 — Jay-Z
Damn. — Kendrick Lamar
Culture — Migos
Laila’s Wisdom — Rapsody
Flower Boy — Tyler, the Creator
Country solo performance
“Body Like a Back Road” — Sam Hunt
“Losing You” — Alison Krauss
“Tin Man” — Miranda Lambert
“I Could Use a Love Song” — Maren Morris
“Either Way” — Chris Stapleton
Country duo/group performance
“It Ain’t My Fault” — Brothers Osborne
“My Old Man” — Zac Brown Band
“You Look Good” — Lady Antebellum
“Better Man” — Little Big Town
“Drinkin’ Problem” — Midland
Country song
“Better Man” (Little Big Town)
“Body Like a Back Road” (Sam Hunt)
“Broken Halos” (Chris Stapleton)
“Drinkin’ Problem” (Midland)
“Tin Man” (Miranda Lambert)
Country album
Cosmic Hallelujah — Kenny Chesney
Heart Break — Lady Antebellum
The Breaker — Little Big Town
Life Changes — Thomas Rhett
From a Room: Volume 1 — Chris Stapleton
Producer of the year, non-classical
Calvin Harris
Greg Kurstin
Blake Mills
No I.D.
The Stereotypes
Music video
“Up All Night” — (Beck)
“Makeba” — (Jain)
“The Story of O.J.” — (Jay-Z)
“Humble.” — (Kendrick Lamar) Tiffith, video producers
“1-800-273-8255” — (Logic featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid)
Music film
One More Time With Feeling (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds)
Long Strange Trip (The Grateful Dead)
The Defiant Ones (Various Artists)
Soundbreaking (Various Artists)
To see winners in all 84 categories visit GRAMMY.com.